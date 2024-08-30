Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 149,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,859. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

