Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Huabao International Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.
