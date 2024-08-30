Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.36. The company had a trading volume of 589,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

