ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Anne F. Choate Sells 1,368 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICF International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,388. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $165.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

