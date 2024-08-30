IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Up 123.0% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the July 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMAC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BACK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,709. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
IMAC Company Profile
