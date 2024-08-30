IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Up 123.0% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the July 31st total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BACK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,709. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

