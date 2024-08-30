Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $19.27 Average PT from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.27.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Report on INFY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Infosys Price Performance
INFY opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.