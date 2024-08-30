Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 425,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,167. The company has a market cap of $914.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

