Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,960 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in VSE by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,173. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

