Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,593 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Monro by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Monro by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Up 2.0 %

Monro stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 421,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.