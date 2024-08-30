Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,263 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $15.11. 390,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

