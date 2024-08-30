Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 9,366.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 120,610 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,217. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.