Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 343,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

