Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,503 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,875. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.