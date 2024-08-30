Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,568 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Certara Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 1,552,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. Certara’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

