Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 583 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of QCR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 90,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

