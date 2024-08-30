Innealta Capital LLC Invests $109,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. 522,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

