Innealta Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 178.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 140,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $18,618,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Kelly Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,466. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

