Innealta Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,391,000 after buying an additional 175,865 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,360,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after buying an additional 358,580 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 320,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

