Innealta Capital LLC Invests $95,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after buying an additional 34,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,846,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 352,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

