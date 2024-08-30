Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 52.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. 435,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,061. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEM

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.