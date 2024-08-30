Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,828 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,067 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after buying an additional 618,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock remained flat at $23.41 during midday trading on Friday. 2,255,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,657. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

