Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,293 shares of company stock worth $3,389,290 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

