Innealta Capital LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of THS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 406,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

