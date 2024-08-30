Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $61.63. 343,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.