Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 120,772 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 919,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,506. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

