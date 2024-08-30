Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,795,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.9 %

Lennox International stock traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $591.31. 262,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,396. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $594.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $558.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.16.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

