Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 551,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRVN

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.