Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.54. 784,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,650. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $521,725. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Bank of America reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

