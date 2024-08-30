Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,317 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after buying an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 578,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,017. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $43.62.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.