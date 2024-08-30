Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,487 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLGEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 253.7% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market

In other Village Super Market news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $594,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 64.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 22,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

