Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,664 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 72.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.53. 269,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,714. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

