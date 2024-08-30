Innealta Capital LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 162,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $369,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

