Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 727,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,344. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.