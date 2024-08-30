Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,020,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Price Performance

ETWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,812. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

