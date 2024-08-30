Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BALT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,067 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

