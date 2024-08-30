Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Innovotech Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Innovotech

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.