Insider Buying: Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Buys 21,335 Shares of Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 21,335 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 395,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,027.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

SUNS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 75,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,945. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

