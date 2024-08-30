Insider Buying: TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Acquires $28,450.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 116,316 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

