Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,189,355.42 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $178.92 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,748,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.