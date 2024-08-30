Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,189,355.42 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $178.92 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,910,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,748,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

