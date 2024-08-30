Insider Selling: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Chairman Sells 134,640 Shares of Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,995. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $105.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after acquiring an additional 687,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,663,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

