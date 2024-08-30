Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$63,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 215,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,198. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.98 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3054956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

