Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$63,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 215,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,198. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.98 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3054956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

