Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells 277,090 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Stock Down 4.7 %

Humacyte stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 1,974,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,274. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $732.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

