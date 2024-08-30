Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,216. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 177.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

