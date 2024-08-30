Insider Selling: Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.20. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,460. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$90.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBH

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.