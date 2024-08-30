Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Sells 405 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 94,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,905,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,614,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

