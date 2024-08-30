Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells 5,818 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $57,074.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,433 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $13,828.45.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $58,090.48.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

