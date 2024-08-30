Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Insider Scott Hartley Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) insider Scott Hartley purchased 8,000 shares of Insignia Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$19,440.00 ($13,135.14).

Scott Hartley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Scott Hartley bought 21,000 shares of Insignia Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,140.00 ($33,202.70).

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.

Insignia Financial Company Profile

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

