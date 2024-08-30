Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.17

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.17 and last traded at $130.59, with a volume of 9846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.45.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Integer Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,697,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $11,143,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,155,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

