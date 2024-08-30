Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.

Integrated Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integrated Research Company Profile

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, and unified communication and payment networks. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications.

