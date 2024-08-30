Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
Integrated Research Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Integrated Research Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Research
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.