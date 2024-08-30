Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 8,905,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 52,563,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

